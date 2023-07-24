Alberta Metis settlement to get $9M in recovery fund: family services minister

EDMONTON- Alberta government says a northern Alberta Metis settlement is to receive a one-time payment of $9 million-dollar for recovery from a wildfire in May.

Jason Nixon, minister of children and family services, says the payment to the East Prairie Metis Settlement, about 380 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, would help the community rebuild homes damaged by wildfire.

He says the money is coming through the Indigenous Housing Capital Program.

Nixon says there are no provincial or federal programs available to cover the emergency costs for rebuilding and repairing homes on

Metis settlements.

The Alberta government approved a $175-million recovery program for municipalities and Metis settlements earlier this month.

In the last two months, wildfires burned more than 14,000 square kilometres, affecting about 38,000 Albertans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.

