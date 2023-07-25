Baby Parker, Do You Know Me? Brantford Police Seeking Answers 18 Years After Discovery Of Body

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service remain dedicated to the investigation of Baby Parker and the search to identify the child’s mother and/or father, with a renewed appeal to members of the community for information.

On July 28, 2005, Brantford police responded to the area of the walking trails near Dufferin Avenue and Parkside Drive, after a citizen discovered the body of a full-term, newborn baby boy.

The death of the baby has since been the subject of an ongoing police investigation. To this date, neither the mother nor the father has been identified. As the identity of the baby is unknown, he was named Baby Parker by officers.

August 17, 2023, will mark the 18-year anniversary of the memorial service and date in which Baby Parker was laid to rest.

The investigation led to the largest canvass completed by Brantford police. Hundreds of DNA samples were collected from members of the public living in the neighbourhood where Baby Parker was found. The samples were sent to the Center of Forensic Sciences; however, none were found to have a biological link to Baby Parker.

Several ‘Persons of Interest’ have been identified over the years; however, investigators have since eliminated those individuals as being the mother or father.

Excerpts of a letter collected during the initial phases of the investigation were previously released, with the hopes that someone would recognize the handwriting. The letter, purportedly written by the mother of Baby Parker, indicated that she would be in contact with police in the coming days. No such person ever came forward.

The Ontario Provincial Police previously assisted with statement analysis through their Behavioural Sciences Section and generated a profile of the mother. Information previously released to the public indicated that in 2005, the mother may have been between 13-17 years old, with a connection to the Holmedale neighbourhood. The pregnancy was possibly kept secret by the mother from those close to her.

Although 18 years have passed, officers remain committed to finding Baby Parker’s mother, father, or anyone else who may have information to assist in providing closure on the case. Police continue to believe that there are members of the public who have information that will be beneficial to the case.

Detectives remain hopeful that information from the community, combined with the utilization of new investigative technology, may help build a familial lineage to move the case forward.

Anyone with any information related to the case of Baby Parker is asked to contact Detective Constable Chris Fleming at 519-756-7050 ext 2851.

Additionally, information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice