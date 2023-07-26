As new public safety minister, LeBlanc has plenty of tricky leftover files to handle 

OTTAWA- As public safety minister, Marco Mendicino had a full plate of simmering issues and legislative initiatives.

His successor, Dominic LeBlanc, has plenty of leftovers to tuck into, from gun control and RCMP modernization to First Nations policing and tackling financial crimes.

As part of a major cabinet shuffle today, LeBlanc becomes minister of public safety, democratic institutions and intergovernmental affairs.

He has a head start on one key issue, addressing concerns about alleged Chinese meddling in Canadian affairs.

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked LeBlanc to consult experts and opposition parties about next steps, including a possible public inquiry into foreign interference.

The government is also mulling the creation of a foreign influence transparency registry to keep better tabs on people and organizations acting on behalf of other countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.

