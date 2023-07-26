National News
ticker

RCMP in northeastern Alberta searching for man considered armed and dangerous

July 26, 2023 1 view

RCMP in northeastern Alberta searching for man considered armed and dangerous

LAC LA BICHE, Alta.- Mounties in an area northeast of Edmonton are still searching for a man considered armed and dangerous, though residents are no longer being told to stay home.

Lac La Biche RCMP say officers are searching for a man identified as 39-year-old Patrick Glynn.

They had earlier advised residents of the Kikino Metis Settlement to stay home, lock their doors and not open their doors for anyone.

RCMP say the public should remain vigilant.

They say “RCMP resources” remain in the area and that the suspect is still at large.

They also warned earlier that anyone who is driving on Highway 36 between Lac La Biche and Highway 28 should also not stop for any pedestrians or hitchhikers.

 

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Calgary awarded 2027 North American Indigenous Games

July 26, 2023 8

 By Sam Laskaris  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) will be returning…

Read more
National News

Special university collection provides insight into Louis Riel’s tight family circle

July 26, 2023 13

 By Shari Narin  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rare Books and Special Collections Librarian Annie Murray at…

Read more

Leave a Reply