Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.

In a brief statement issued by the prime minister on Instagram, he said that after “many meaningful and difficult conversations” the pair have “made the decision to separate.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” said Trudeau in his post, which was also shared by Gregoire Trudeau’s account.

For the well-being of their children, the Trudeaus are asking Canadians to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

The prime minister and Gregoire Trudeau have three children: Xavier who is 15, Ella-Grace who is 14, and Hadrien who is nine.

In a separate release, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed that the pair have “signed a legal separation agreement.”

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” said PMO spokesperson Alison Murphy in the statement.