KSCS playing waiting game on class action compensation

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The director of Kahnawake Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services is playing the waiting game in the wake of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal’s decision to sign off on a historic class-action lawsuit that will compensate Indigenous families for their children being taken from them and raised in foster homes.

“It remains to be seen how that compensation will be given out and how it will play out,” said KSCS executive director Derek Montour. “I think the last part is to decide who is eligible for what level of compensation.”

The Jordan’s Principle settlement was initially sent back to the drawing board late last year by the CHRT, and a revised $23.34 billion settlement was agreed to in April.

“For us, it’s great news,” Montour said. “It’s great news for all the people who have suffered in the system. The questions now are when will that roll out. I believe it has to be approved by the court, but that’s what we are waiting to see.”

Base compensation for families who had kids removed and placed in non-Indigenous homes will be set at $20,000 for individual class members and $20,000 to their families.

“The people who would be eligible would be First Nations kids who were in the system and should not have been in the system,”

Montour said. “There are sub-classes for those who suffered physical and sexual abuse, but I don’t know how they’re going to be able to identify and quantify those situations because records often have been destroyed or just don’t exist going back years and years.

No matter how it plays out, though, it’s good news for our people.”

Federal Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu said she was grateful to have the CHRT approve of the settlement.

“For too long, First Nations children and families were harmed due to the underfunding of Child and Family Services by Canada.

Although nothing can make up for the damage and suffering this caused, compensation is a critical factor in reconciliation. I thank the advocates who have stood up for and continue to fight for equity for First Nations children and families. The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) decision is an important step towards healing,” she said. “We are grateful that the CHRT has ruled that the revised final settlement agreement fully meets the compensation orders. We thank our partners, including the Assembly of First Nations, Moushoom and Trout class actions plaintiffs, as well as the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, for their leadership and tireless advocacy. While we wait for the Federal Court’s decision on this historic settlement, we will continue our work together to reform services so that children and families can thrive.”

Marc Lalonde/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/IORI:WASE/LJI is a federally funded program.

Add Your Voice