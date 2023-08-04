Chiefs grab two-game lead in playoff series versus Cobourg Kodiaks

By Sam Laskaris

In the end it was Sundown that prevented the Cobourg Kodiaks from possibly tying up their playoff series with the Six Nations Chiefs.

Larson Sundown scored two late goals for the Chiefs who emerged with a 7-5 victory against the host Kodiaks in a Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) contest staged at the Baltimore Recreation Centre on Thursday.

With the win Six Nations now leads its best-of-seven playoff series 2-0. The Chiefs had registered a lopsided 15-3 triumph in Game 1 on Wednesday.

The Chiefs and Kodiaks were deadlocked at 5-5 late in the third period of Thursday’s outing. And it was uncertain and that point which club would prevail.

Sundown then scored what proved to be the winning goal with just four minutes remaining.

And he then netted an insurance marker, completing his hat trick, just 31 seconds later.

Ben McIntosh, who had a game-high four assists, set up Sundown on the game-winner.

“I just floated to some space and I play with some pretty great guys so a lot of attention is elsewhere,” said Sundown, who commutes to the Chiefs’ games and practices from his home in Buffalo. “And thankfully Benny found me on the inside there and I was lucky enough to score.”

Meanwhile, Six Nations netminder Doug Jamieson, who picked up the victory between the pipes on Thursday, said his team felt the match would not be as one-sided as the series opener.

“We knew it would be a little different,” Jamieson said. “We played them last year (in the semi-finals). They played us tight every game like this. So, we kind of figured it would be a little different.”

Sundown echoed that sentiment.

“We knew they were going to come out tough,” he said of the Kodiaks. “They’re a good group and they certainly have a relentless effort. They’re young and they’re tough and they’re fast. We were expecting that and thankfully Doug was strong for us in net and the D went out there and gave us a chance to score some goals.”

Austin Staats, who had led the Chiefs to victory in the series opener with seven goals, popped in two more on Thursday.

Jamieson wasn’t surprised to see another Six Nations’ offensive star step up on Thursday when it was needed the most.

“Larson did that,” he said. “That’s huge. We’ve got so much depth on offence it can be any guy. It doesn’t always have to be Austin or Randy (Staats) or Cody (Jamieson). We’ve got some young guys that can contribute too.”

Despite their dominant high-scoring ways one night earlier, it took the Chiefs until the 18:34 mark of the opening period to net their first goal on Thursday. Shayne Jackson provided that marker.

“It took us a little while to get them to drop but we were still having really quality looks and getting really good chances on net,” Sundown said. “We knew it was just a matter of time. We just had to continue having that same effort.”

Eric Fannell had the other Six Nations goal.

The Chiefs handily outshot the Kodiaks 61-36 in Game 2.

“I think their goalie just played really well,” Jamieson said of Cobourg’s Steve Orleman. “We had tons of good looks but he played out of his mind. He’s capable of that. We knew that. I think (Wednesday) night was an off night for him. This was more of his standard I think.”

The Chiefs and Kodiaks will now prepare for Game 3 in their series. Six Nations will host that battle, scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena.

Meanwhile, in the other MSL semi-final series, the Peterborough Lakers, the four-time defending national Mann Cup champions, kicked off their post-season on a winning note.

Peterborough downed the visiting Brooklin Lacrosse Club 12-9 on Thursday.

