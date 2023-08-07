Indian Residential School Investigation Symposium will be held at River Cree Resort next month

By Jacob Cardinal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Acimowin Opaspiw Society (AOS), the First Nation-led organization investigating the missing children and unmarked burials of the Blue Quills Indian Residential School (IRS), has announced its first ever Investigation Methodologies National Symposium.

In an effort to share research methods and protocol, as well as create a network between IRS investigations in Canada, the AOS is inviting all IRS investigation teams across the country to attend the event.

The symposium will provide a series of tutorials by the investigative team on the multiple aspects of the investigative experience_from the line-by-line study of archival documents to governmental diplomacy.

“The AOS is inviting all Indian Residential School Missing Children in Unmarked Burial Investigative Teams to join us for this three day gathering to learn, engage and collaborate. Each in class session will provide registrants with comprehensive learning and quick reference/procedure matrix.”

Some of the tutorials included are: how to access restricted church records; First Nations research ethics; communications and mass disseminations; data sovereign ground penetrating radar surveys; and much more.

The symposium also boasts two keynote presentations by IRS researchers and academics: Dr. Scott Hamilton, author of Where are the Children Buried and Tamara Starblanket, author of Suffer the Little Children _ Genocide: Indigenous Nations in the Canadian State.

In addition to this – on September 26, 2023 – the event will feature an Opening Gala emcee’d by Don Burnstick, as well as a performance by comedian Emery Burningrass.

On September 28, 2023 a round-dance will take place with Northern Cree Singers as the host drum.

Attendance is free for IRS Survivors who are involved in an investigation.

The event will be held from September 26, 28, 2023 at the River Cree Resort in Enoch, AB.

To register online, visit: acimowinopaspiw.ca/symposium. For more information email: symposium?acimowinopaspiw.ca

Jacob Cardinal/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/ALBERTA NATIVE NEWS/LJI is a federally funded program.

