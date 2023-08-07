Visiting Kodiaks narrow gap in playoff series by edging Chiefs

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

Don’t bother getting out the brooms.

That because the Six Nations Chiefs will not be sweeping the Cobourg Kodiaks in their opening playoff series like they did last season.

Cobourg pulled out a 9-8 victory on Sunday in a Major League Series (MSL) contest, which the Chiefs hosted at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA).

Despite the loss, Six Nations still leads the best-of-seven league semi-final series 2-1. The Chiefs and Kodiaks had also met in a 2022 playoff semi-final series and Six Nations captured that best-of-seven affair in the minimum four matches.

Chiefs’ head coach John Tavares praised the efforts of the Kodiaks following Sunday’s game.

“The Cobourg players played really well,” he said. “They capitalized on opportunities.”

The Kodiaks, who were outshot 58-41 by the Chiefs, also received some stellar netminding from Steve Orleman.

“Orleman played again well for them in net,” Tavares said. “So, kudos to them for coming out and beating us in our home rink. We have a pretty good lineup and they came in with some (affiliated players) and they took it to us. They worked the entire 60 minutes and we just couldn’t find a way to catch up to them.”

The Chiefs did hold a slim 4-3 advantage heading into the first intermission. But the Kodiaks outscored Six Nations 5-2 in the middle frame to take an 8-6 lead into the final 20 minutes of action.

The second period included a late three-goal Cobourg run.

“They took over and we just couldn’t catch them from there,” Tavares said.

As the number of shots indicates, it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

“We had opportunities,” Tavares added. “We just didn’t bury the ball. When we put the ball past the line it solves a lot of problems. Today, unfortunately, it didn’t cross the line enough for us.”

The Kodiaks will now host Game 4 in the series on Tuesday. That match, which will begin at 8 p.m., will be staged at the Baltimore Recreation Centre.

Tavares knows what he would like to see differently from his charges on Tuesday that he didn’t witness Sunday.

“Capitalize on opportunities and shoot with confidence,” he said. “The goalie is going to make a good save but you just have to make sure you have an opportunity and you shoot with confidence. Yeah, they’re not going to go all in, but you’ve got to find a way to score.”

Randy Staats led the Chiefs’ offence on Sunday as he racked up five points, including two goals.

Meanwhile, Lyle Thompson netted a hat trick and chipped in with an assist.

Austin Staats, Eric Fannell and Tim Edwards also scored for Six Nations.

After Tuesday’s contest the Chiefs will then entertain the Kodiaks in Game 5, which will be played on Thursday at the ILA. The opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the four-time defending national Mann Cup champion Peterborough Lakers are squaring off against the Brooklin Lacrosse Club in the league’s other best-of-seven series.

The Lakers are in command of that series 3-0. Brooklin will be looking to stay alive and extend its season as it hosts Peterborough in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Add Your Voice