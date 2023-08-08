Small nuclear project will require full environmental review

By John Chilibeck

The provincial government says NB Power will have to apply for a full environmental review to build a small nuclear reactor at Point Lepreau, a job that will be chiefly done by a private company.

The comprehensive environmental impact assessment allows more opportunities for the public and First Nations to give feedback.

“The technology behind small nuclear reactors is new and that is why it is important to have such a thorough review,” said Gary Crossman, the environment minister, in a news release last Thursday.

ARC Clean Technology Inc. wants to build a small modular reactor on NB Power’s property, which already houses the much bigger Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station, just west of Saint John.

“The comprehensive review does not affect our project timeline,” said ARC spokesperson Sandra Donnelly. “We fully expected the department to ask for one.”

Donnelly said she didn’t know how long the process would take, deferring to the department. Vicky Lutes, a spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Local Government, said the timeframe would depend on how long NB Power takes to complete its part.

The public utility had applied for the environmental review on June 30.

Arc has already won federal and provincial backing, along with public funding, and hopes to have the reactor running by 2030. The provincial government has sunk $21 million into the project so far.

It is one of two proposals by private firms to build small nuclear reactors at the location. The other, a project of Moltex Energy Canada Inc., would use different technology.

The provincial government and NB Power hope to one day be able to sell the technologies, which critics say is still unproven, to different provinces and countries around the world. The minister’s demand for a comprehensive environmental impact assessment was widely expected.

ARC insists its ARC-100 reactor, which uses sodium-cooled fast reactor technology, is based on models already proven elsewhere.

“ARC leverages proven technology developed by the U.S. government’s Argonne National Labs that operated successfully for 30 years,” Donnelly wrote in an email. “ARC’s team, together with world-class technical partners, has refined this underlying technology to create the ARC-100.”

Over the last 20 years, the province has required full environmental reviews for several big projects, including the overhaul of the Petitcodiac Causeway between Riverview and Moncton, Irving Oil’s proposal to build a second refinery in Saint John (since abandoned) and the development of the Sisson Mine about 60 kilometres northwest of Fredericton (still pending).

“We are exploring new ways of delivering energy to customers,” said Lori Clark, CEO of NB Power, in the release. “Small modular reactors are part of the solution to reach our target of being net-zero by 2035 and ensure that we are meeting the needs of New Brunswickers.”

