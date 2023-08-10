TORONTO, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Daniel HALE is described as a Indigenous male, 31 years of age, 6’0’’ (183cm), 169 lbs (77 kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos consisting of a crown on the right side of his neck, “VI” on the right side of his cheek, “WASP” above his right eyebrow, a star with tear drops beside his left eye, 5 dots, “HATE” and XOXO on his right hand, “Soldier” , J.T.H. 09/02/1X on his left forearm, “Desimate TI and $ on his left calf, and “Street” on his right forearm to name a few.

He is currently serving a two (2) year, one (1) day sentence for Robbery – Use Restricted/Prohibited Firearm.

The offender is known to frequent the Toronto, and Hamilton areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

