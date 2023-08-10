Town’s new orange crosswalks ‘fantastic’: deputy mayor

By Andrew Bates

New orange crosswalks along the path of Saint Andrews’ Truth and Reconciliation walk are “fantastic,” the town’s deputy mayor said.

The crosswalks, which carry a white feather design, went up at Indian Point at the end of last month, according to a post on the town’s Facebook page on July 31. At a council meeting Tuesday, deputy mayor Kate Akagi thanked the town’s works department, saying she’s received positive feedback.

“I have been telephoned, emailed, stopped on the street, and our feathers are bigger than the one in St. Stephen,” she told council.

“I love the feathers, I love the orange, and I love the fact that it enters and closes on Indian Point.”

Mayor Brad Henderson told the Telegraph-Journal that the council has been “very aware and engaged” in wanting to work closer with the Peskotomuhkati Nation, acknowledging the town lies on its unceded traditional territory.

Akagi, sister of Chief Hugh Akagi of the Peskotomuhkati Nation at Skutik Tribe, led the town’s Truth and Reconciliation event last year. The town’s ceremonies include a reflective walk whose path follows the crosswalks, Henderson said.

“They’re good looking crosswalks, and when you go drive around the Point, it almost feels more vibrant,” said Henderson. “That is the perfect location for them, and they look great.”

“It’s fantastic,” Akagi said. “I’ve got comments from not just my family but everybody who’s seen it on Facebook. I don’t do Facebook, but they certainly come find me.”

