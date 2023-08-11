National News
Brantford Police seeking help in finding missing woman “Nikki”

August 11, 2023 82 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 31-year-old, woman.

The woman identified only as Nikki is described as 5’6”, 250lbs, heavy build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Nikki was last seen in the area of William Street, the morning of July 30, 2023.

The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Nikki’s well-being and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information which may assist in locating the missing person.

Anyone with knowledge of Nikki’s whereabouts are asked to please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Individuals who wish to provide information anonymously are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

