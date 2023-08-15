Kahnawa:ke public services announcements being blocked on social media

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

Justus Polson-Lahache continues to work.

But frustratingly, Polson-Lahache, who is the senior director of public relations for the Mohawk Council of Kahnawa:ke (MCK), is uncertain who is taking notice.

That’s because his First Nation is caught up in the middle of a battle between Meta and the Canadian government.

MCK officials noticed last Thursday that their public service announcements were being blocked for some on Facebook. Some community members could see the news while many others were unable to.

This incident is the result of the Canadian Online News Act, also known as Bill C-18, which received royal assent back on June 22.

The Canadian government passed the law as it is hoping digital platforms that utilize Canadian news share revenues with news providers.

But Meta (the former Facebook company) is not interested in making deals with individual news outlets. And in response to the new law, Meta has fought back blocking Canadian users from sharing media content via Facebook and Instagram, which the company also owns.

But the battle has had its share of glitches. And the MCK is one of those who are paying the price now.

Polson-Lahache said the MCK is not a news outlet and that there is no reason why its news releases to community members should be blocked.

“It makes it difficult to reach our members, first and foremost,” he said, adding the First Nation’s Facebook page has about 5,600 followers.

Polson-Lahache said his First Nation, located just south of Montreal, puts out 2-3 news releases each day.

“We have all sorts of realms of information on there,” he said. “We have information on things like changes to services, new services and road work that goes unseen.”

Though Polson-Lahache does not believe any safety issues have arisen since the blockage of the First Nation’s page, he believes the possibility does exist it could become rather concerning.

“I just look at all the crazy weather we’ve had lately,” he said, adding community members need to be kept abreast if impactful conditions are approaching. “That could have been devastating if something had happened and no notice was given.”

Polson-Lahache added the First Nation is making plans to keep its members informed of newsworthy issues.

“Right now we’re trying to direct everybody to our (X, formerly known as Twitter) account,” he said.

And there are other media outlets in the community. That’s includes a radio station and two newspapers.

“News is news, whether you read it today or next week,” Polson-Lahache said. “It’s still relevant.”

MCK officials are doing their best to get their releases unblocked.

Polson-Lahache said he has sent out a pair of messages to Facebook officials.

“I did one from the Mohawk page saying we have been falsely identified as news,” he said. “And then I did one from my own personal Facebook page.”

As of Monday, however, Polson-Lahache had not received any sort of reply.

Since there has been no direct contact with any Facebook officials, Polson-Lahache added the MCK can only make assumptions it has been blocked as it has been accidentally pegged as a news outlet.

So, he forges ahead, continuing to post community releases online but uncertain who is seeing them.

“Part of the issue is it’s accessible to some viewers and not others who have been targeted,” he said.

