Chiefs take 2-0 series lead in MSL championship final with road victory in Peterborough

The Six Nations Chiefs now hold a 2-0 lead in their

best-of-seven Major Series Lacrosse championship

series after battling to a road victory

in Peterborough on Thursday.(Photo by Darryl Smart)

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

Thanks to another strong opening period, the Six Nations Chiefs have taken control of their Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) championship final series against the Peterborough Lakers.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 5-2 lead after the opening 20 minutes of action on Thursday in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

Six Nations went on to register an 11-6 triumph in the match held at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

The Chiefs also had a 5-1 advantage after the first period in the series opener in Six Nations two nights earlier. Six Nations went on to win that contest 10-7.

“It feels like we’re clicking on all cylinders,” said Chiefs’ forward Tim Edwards, who netted one of the Six Nations first-period goals on Thursday.

Edwards’ goal, which gave the Chiefs a 4-1 lead, came at the 6:12 mark of the first period. That marker also signified the end of the night for Lakers’ starting netminder Drew Hutchinson, who allowed four goals on the first six shots he faced.

Hutchinson was replaced between the pipes by Landon Kells, who finished off the remainder of the contest.

Edwards said the Chiefs didn’t put much significance into the fact they were able to get to Peterborough’s starting netminder early on.

“I think we’re focused on our game,” he said. “We don’t focus on our opponents. If we just keep doing what we’re doing, we’ll be okay.”

The Lakers are the four-time defending national Mann Cup champions. But the Chiefs entered the MSL final series as the slight favourites.

That’s because Six Nations finished atop the regular season standings in the five-squad MSL after compiling a 14-2-0 record. Peterborough placed second with its 12-4-0 mark.

The Chiefs also defeated the Lakers in three out of their four regular season battles.

Edwards realizes the Six Nations brass has assembled what has the potential to be a championship squad this season.

“They did a great job putting this roster together,” he said. “It’s got some great chemistry.”

The Chiefs will be looking to take a stranglehold on the series and put the Lakers on the brink of elimination when they host Game 3 on Monday.

That game, which will be held at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena, has an opening faceoff scheduled for 8 p.m.

“Going back home for Game 3 we can really get a grasp on the series,” said Duane Jacobs, Six Nations’ assistant coach who also doubles as the team’s general manager. “But we know Peterborough. We’ve been up 2-0 on them before. There’s no quit in them. We’ve got to come prepared to play.”

Jacobs is also understandably pleased where his squad sits now, with a two-game lead in the series.

“We’re building momentum,” he said. “It’s nice.”

Jacobs was also happy with how his charges performed on the road, especially in the opening 20 minutes on Thursday.

“It was a complete period,” he said, praising the club’s offence, defence and goaltending. “We were able to make some shots. And that got us off on the right foot.”

Austin Staats led the Chiefs offensively as he earned a game-high six points, including four goals.

Ben McIntosh added three goals and an assist. Besides Edwards, others who netted singles were Larson Sundown, Liam LeClair and Brendan Bomberry.

Warren Hill, who made 44 saves in the Chiefs’ net, was credited with the W.

