Walpole Island preparing to vote on land claim settlement

It has been a long time in coming. It has been well over 150 years since the Crown sold the 400 acres in Enniskillen Township set aside for the First Nations people of Walpole Island, Aanjiwnaang and Kettle and Stony Point. Walpole Island First Nation is the only one which hasn’t settled the land claim with the federal government.

An announcement was made in February, the proposed settlement is $46 million.

Since then, Walpole First Nation has been preparing for a ratification vote. The first step is to inform its members about the proposed settlement. An Information session was set up for July 19, but had to be rescheduled out of respect for a funeral in the community.

The land claim arises from 400 acres were set aside in 1841-42 in Enniskillen Township for the Chippewa’s of the St. Clair River and Chenail Ecarte Tribe. The Chippewa’s of the St. Clair River are now known as the Aanjiwnaang First Nation and the Kettle and Stony Point First Nation. The Chenail Ecarte Tribe is now Walpole Island First Nations. Between 1866 and 1918, the Crown sold the land due to the oil discoveries in the area.

A land claim was submitted by the three first nations in 1978 and has been under negotiations since 1983. A $6 million settlement was proposed in 2001 and went to a vote among the membership of all three first nations. Not only did the vote not reach the voter turnout threshold of being at least half of all members, but only Aanjiwnaang and Kettle and Stony Point voted in favour of the deal.

Kettle and Stony Point as well as Aanjiwnaang settled with the government for $2 million for each First Nation which left Walpole Island yet to settle.

Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu said resolving the claim is important, especially what it will mean for reconciliation. Walpole Island will need time to consider the proposal.

Gladu knows of 150 land claims which are left outstanding in Canada, and this process is taking a long time. The question that needs to be asked is how can we do this in less time and not more.

“We have to do what is right,” said Gladu.

