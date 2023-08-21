SNC Lavalin signs new deal with company owned by three First Nations

By Sam Laskaris

Yes, Adam Good is pretty happy with a deal announced last week, but Good, the president of Shwe Miikaan, will be a lot happier if that new deal translates into an even more significant announcement in the near future.

Shwe Miikaan is a construction company that is owned by three First Nations in Ontario, Shawanaga First Nation, Magnetawan First Nation and Henvey Inlet First Nation.

Officials with Shwe Miikaan signed a teaming agreement on Aug. 9 with representatives of SNC-Lavalin, a Canadian company that provides a variety of services, including construction.

A teaming agreement allows a smaller business to subcontract work with a larger company.

It is anticipated that Shwe Miikaan and SNC-Lavalin will soon join forces and create a limited partnership.

From there it is expected that the partnership will pursue work on the Highway 69 expansion project.

This project will eventually see about 152 kilometres of the highway between Parry Sound and Sudbury widened to four lanes.

A good chunk of the expansion has already taken place.

Shwe Miikaan is hoping that it will be awarded the contract to finish the final 68-kilometre section of the widening of the highway. That stretch is between French River and Parry Sound.

“I can’t really say when it will happen,” Good said of the deal that will create the limited partnership with SNC-Lavalin. “But we’d like to see that signed as soon as possible.”

The entire Highway 69 expansion project by Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation is costing about $500 million. Work is being doing in various phases.

The final expansion stage of the highway runs through all three of the First Nations that comprise Shwe Miikaan.

“We’d like to do the whole expansion,” he said. “We want to do 100 per cent of the build. We don’t want to just do a piecemeal of the project, with the parts that run through the three First Nations.

Besides widening the highway to four lanes, Good said the final expansion phase will require the construction of 10 to 12 bridges, culverts and animal crossings.

Good added he’s thrilled that Shwe Miikaan was able to secure a teaming agreement with SNC-Lavalin.

“I think it’s huge,” he said. “They’re a huge corporate structure. They’re a big company that can assist us. I think this is a perfect match for us.”

SNC-Lavalin has previously been involved with road expansion projects throughout Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Highway 69 expansion will create jobs for members of the three nations, but Good can’t speculate on how many jobs that would be until he first sees details of any contract.

Good would love to see all jobs given to members of the Shawanaga, Magnetawan and Henvey Inlet Nations.

“That would be the ultimate goal,” he said. “But I know that wouldn’t be practical.”

In all likelihood, residents of other surrounding communities would also be given jobs on the project.

Ben Almond, the CEO of Engineering Services Canada for SNC-Lavalin, is looking forward to working with Shwe Miikaan.

“Shwe Miikaan brings highly valued expertise in construction and community engagement along the corridor of work on Highway 69 to the table,” Almond said.

“A partnership would allow us to draw from each other’s strengths, enabling us to accomplish more than either of us could alone, an overall net benefit to the community.”

Good said Shwe Miikaan is hoping to have a long-lasting relationship with SNC-Lavalin.

“We’ll definitely look around to see what else we can do together,” he said, adding he hopes several other joint ventures will be announced in future years.

