Five people facing drug and fire arm charges after Six Nations Police arrests

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police have charged five people in a firearm, drug trafficking and stolen property investigation.

The arrests came after a traffic stop Aug., 16, 2023 that saw Six Nations Police arrest a man in a stolen vehicle with a loaded firearm, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine.

As a result, later on Aug., 16, Six Nations Police raided a Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation residence and seized numerous firearms, ammunition, and stolen property found at the address.

Five people were arrested and charged:

Catlin Hottinger, 36, of Hagersville, ON has been charged with the following:

– Possession: Fentanyl

– Possession: Methamphetamine

– Firearm, Weapon Ammunition: Careless Use (8 counts)

– Firearm – Unauthorized Possession (6 counts)

– Firearm – Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession (6 counts)

– Firearm – Motor Vehicle

– Fail to Comply with Undertaking (3 counts)

– Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000 (2 counts)

– Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000

Michael Richards, 61, of Norfolk, ON has been charged with the following criminal offences:

– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition – Careless Use (6 counts)

– Firearm – Unauthorized Possession (5 counts)

– Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000

– Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000

– Firearm, Weapon, contrary to Prohibition Order (6 counts)

Marissa Maracle, 21, of Ohsweken, ON, Derek Pearson, 48, of Fisherville, ON and Dawn Payne, 30, of Fisherville, ON have all been charged with the following criminal offences:

– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition – Careless Use (6 counts)

– Firearm – Unauthorized Possession (5 counts)

– Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000

– Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000

