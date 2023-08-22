National News
ticker

Five people facing drug and fire arm charges after Six Nations Police arrests

August 22, 2023 52 views

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police have charged five people in a  firearm, drug trafficking and stolen property investigation.

The arrests came  after a traffic stop Aug., 16, 2023  that saw Six Nations Police arrest a man in a stolen vehicle with a loaded firearm, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine.

As a result, later on Aug., 16,  Six Nations Police  raided a Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation residence and seized  numerous firearms, ammunition, and stolen property found at the address.

Five people were arrested and charged:

Catlin Hottinger, 36, of Hagersville, ON has been charged with the following:

–   Possession: Fentanyl

–   Possession: Methamphetamine

–   Firearm, Weapon Ammunition: Careless Use (8 counts)

–   Firearm – Unauthorized Possession (6 counts)

–   Firearm – Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession (6 counts)

–   Firearm – Motor Vehicle

–   Fail to Comply with Undertaking (3 counts)

–   Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000 (2 counts)

–   Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000

 

Michael Richards, 61, of Norfolk, ON has been charged with the following criminal offences:

–   Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition – Careless Use (6 counts)

–   Firearm – Unauthorized Possession (5 counts)

–   Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000

–   Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000

–   Firearm, Weapon, contrary to Prohibition Order (6 counts)

 

Marissa Maracle, 21, of Ohsweken, ON, Derek Pearson, 48, of Fisherville, ON and Dawn Payne, 30, of Fisherville, ON have all been charged with the following criminal offences:

–   Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition – Careless Use (6 counts)

–  Firearm – Unauthorized Possession (5 counts)

–  Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000

–  Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Wildfire fighting program tailored to needs of Indigenous communities

August 23, 2023 11

 By Kimiya Shokoohi Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A two-year pilot program in Saskatchewan aims to build…

Read more
National News

Investigation needed into entire PC development agenda following Greenbelt scandal, advocates state

August 23, 2023 14

 By Rachel Morgan  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the release of Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk’s report…

Read more

Leave a Reply