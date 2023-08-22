Chiefs on verge of winning league title and advancing to Mann Cup series

By Sam Laskaris Writer One more W. That’s all the Six Nations Chiefs now need in order to capture the 2023 Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) title. The Chiefs are in full control of their best-of-seven MSL championship final series after a dominant 13-5 victory in Game 3 on Monday over the visiting Peterborough Lakers at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena. Six Nations now holds a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. The Chiefs can wrap up the series, and also end a Lakers’ dynasty, by winning Game 4, which will be held on Wednesday at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The Chiefs actually trailed 5-3 around the five-minute mark of the second period. But the Six Nations squad then netted 10 consecutive goals while…



