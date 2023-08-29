Kakawin breaching at Harbour Quay in the Alberni Inlet

National News
By Alexandra Mehl  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Port Alberni, BC – As the sun was setting on Saturday, Aug. 26 three kakawin, the Nuu-chah-nulth word for orca, traveled into Port Alberni’s Harbour Quay for what some would say is the farthest up the Alberni Inlet they’ve been seen. Only meters from Fisherman’s Wharf, orcas breached multiple times, putting on a show for the lucky crowd who cheered them on. Soon, videos and photos would be circulated on social media to share the incredible sight. Throughout August chinook salmon have been arriving in the Alberni Inlet, making their way to the Somass River system. When the kakawin arrived, the inlet was abundant with the largest species of salmon. Residential killer whale populations are known to eat salmon and travel in larger…

