Saskatchewan chiefs to file lawsuit against province, feds for resource rights

SASKATOON- The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has announced plans to sue the federal and provincial governments over legislation chiefs say infringes on treaty rights. Chief Bobby Cameron says the statement of claim will be a constitutional challenge against the Saskatchewan First Act, passed by the provincial government last year, and the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement between the Prairie province and Ottawa. Cameron was joined by chiefs from across Saskatchewan, as well as Alberta and Manitoba, and says Indigenous people are entitled to resource-revenue sharing. Cowessess First Nation Chief Erica Beaudin says the federal resource agreements were wrongfully and illegally passed in the 1930s and Indigenous leaders have no choice but to use the courts. She says they must make sure any resource extraction is done in a respectful manner….



