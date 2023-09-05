National News
ticker

Minnesota seeks unifying symbol to replace state flag considered offensive to Native Americans

September 5, 2023 31 views

 By Steve Karnowski THE ASSOCIATED PRESS MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-A state commission went to work Tuesday on designing a new state flag and seal for Minnesota to replace a current emblem in both that’s considered offensive to Native Americans. One of the main elements of Minnesota’s state flag includes a prominent state seal against a blue background. The seal depicts a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field with his rifle leaning on a nearby stump. The imagery suggests to many that the Indigenous people were defeated and going away, while whites won and were staying. Not only do the state’s Dakota and Ojibwe tribes consider that offensive, but experts in the scientific and scholarly study of flags, known as vexillology, say it’s an overly…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Who will become Manitoba’s next premier? A look at party leaders vying for the job

September 5, 2023 33

WINNIPEG-Manitoba’s provincial election has been called for Oct. 3. Here’s a look at the leaders of…

Read more
National News

B.C. helps Williams Lake First Nation buy property at former residential school site

September 5, 2023 41

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C.- A former British Columbia residential school site being investigated as a possible location…

Read more