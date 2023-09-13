National News
Host Salmonbellies down Chiefs in Game 4 of Mann Cup series

September 13, 2023 25 views

By Sam Laskaris Writer Hold off on those celebrations. The Six Nations Chiefs will have to play at least one more game this season. The Chiefs had an opportunity to capture the Mann Cup on Tuesday. But the host New Westminster Salmonbellies had different plans as they spoiled Six Nations’ potential party, edging the Chiefs 11-10 in Game 4 of the best-of-seven national Senior A lacrosse championship series. Despite the loss, the Chiefs still find themselves ahead 3-1 in the series. And the Six Nations squad will have another opportunity to capture the Canadian title on Wednesday. The opening faceoff for Game 5 in the series is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PST. The Salmonbellies are hosting all the games in the series at the Queen’s Park Arena in New Westminster….

