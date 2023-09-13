Restorative justice program planned for Fort St. John

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new restorative justice program is being planned for Fort St. John, picking up from the North Peace Justice Society, which disbanded over two years ago. The program will be delivered by the newly formed group Peace River Justice, which plans to incorporate as a society, bringing the service to Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Peace River area, and to Northeast BC First Nations. Program Coordinator William Mazanek presented the program concept to Fort St. John city council at their September 11, 2023 meeting, with the help of Thor Scafte, the organization’s Senior Restorative Justice Mentor. Scafte has lived in Fort St. John since 1965, and wants to bring his decades of experience as restorative justice facilitator and professional mediator. “It’s a tremendous program…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice