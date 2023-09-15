Business
Kootenay Boundary forestry projects to help utilize waste wood or mitigate wildfire risk

September 15, 2023 28 views

By Timothy Schafer  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A total of $3.7 million worth of forest-related projects have been announced for the Kootenay-Boundary region by the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. The projects range from clearing areas near roads in the Harrop-Procter region to thinning forests around the village of Kaslo, or shipping low-value logs to Celgar pulp mill in Castlegar for processing. The projects in the Kootenay Boundary region, with 37 from the rest of the province, are expected to either assist with the delivery of uneconomic forest fibre to pulp and pellet mills or green energy facilities or will help communities reduce their wildfire risk. Funded by the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. (FESBC), from the Province of B.C. ,the projects will foster environmental sustainability and community wildfire risk…

