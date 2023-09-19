Second Six Nations store hit by thieves, ATM stolen

Paradise Gardens Hydroponics was one of two stores hit by thieves in 24 hours . (Photo by Jim C. Powless) By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A second Six Nations business has been hit by thieves who broke into a store and stole the ATM inside. Six Nations Police said a business on Townline Road was broken into early Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at about 12:25 AM. Police were notified of the break and enter and video footage from the business showed a dark green older model GMC truck with a beige strip on the bottom and no tailgate was used. Police said two suspects were seen approaching the business wearing all black, gloves and masks. The thieves gained entry to the business, retrieved the ATM,…



