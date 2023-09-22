National News
ticker

Teme Augama Anishnabai oppose Metis claims 

September 22, 2023 30 views

By Darlene Wroe Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Up to 30 members of the Teme-Augama Anishnabai and the Temagami First Nation gathered outside the North Bay office of the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) on September 18. They were there to protest the ministry’s support of a cabin built on N’dakimenan, the territorial land of the Teme-Augama Anishnabai (TAA). The cabin construction is supported by the Metis Nation of Ontario (MNO), and builders of the cabin claim membership in the MNO. The TAA and Temagami First Nation have now issued an eviction notice to the MNO and to the two men who constructed the cabin. TAA Second Chief John Turner related in a telephone interview he is a descendant of the original occupants of the land where the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Haldimand OPP charge four in thefts from vehicles in Caledonia

September 22, 2023 25

CALEDONIA, ON –  Haldimand County OPP have charged two Hamilton teenagers and two youths after reports…

Read more
National News

Police injured in ‘moments of chaos’: Coquitlam, B.C. mayor 

September 22, 2023 27

COQUITLAM, B.C- Police officers have been injured amid what the mayor of Coquitlam, B.C., says were…

Read more