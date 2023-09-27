Six Nations women well represented at international lacrosse tournament

By Sam Laskaris Writer One of the world’s top box lacrosse tournaments will include a women’s division for the first time this year. The North American Invitational, which is also referred to as LAXNAI, will begin on Friday, Sept. 29, and continue until Oct. 2 in Utica, N.Y. The tournament will include numerous international squads in the men’s, boys’ Under-15 and boys’ Under-18 categories. And for the first time, there will be eight entrants in a women’s division. Among those taking part in this grouping with be the Haudenosaunee Nationals. Matches in the women’s division will be held over two days at the tourney, this Saturday and Sunday. The 23-player Haudenosaunee roster includes a whopping 14 Six Nations members. The club also includes Fort Albany First Nation member Mekwan Tulpin,…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice