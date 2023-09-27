Dragon boat racer and wrestler named as 2023 Tom Longboat Award recipients

By Sam Laskaris Writer A dragon boat racer who won a total of eight medals, including three gold, at a world championship and an accomplished wrestler have been chosen as this year’s Tom Longboat Award winners. Trina Ross, from Pimicikamak Cree Nation in Manitoba, is the female recipient of the award. And Connor Church, a Metis who is from Winnipeg but now lives in Montreal, was chosen as the male winner. Church was also the male recipient of the 2022 Tom Longboat Award. Officials with the Aboriginal Sport Circle, the governing body of Indigenous athletics in Canada, annually pick both a female and a male athlete who have excelled in sport within the past 12 months. Ross and Church will receive their awards at the upcoming 2023 Canada’s Sport Hall…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice