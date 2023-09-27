Local News
Six Nations Land Rights Message travels Haldimand Tract

September 27, 2023 26 views
Elected Chief Mark Hill helped launch the Friendship Walk in Fergus last week.

By Lisa Iesse Writer ALONG THE HALDIMAND TRACT – The crowd may not have been as big as expected but the welcome was, as Six Nations launched its Friendship Walk through the Haldimand Tract. The walk that began Friday (September 22) in Fergus saw about 100 participants over the three days as it made its way thru St. Jacobs, Kitchener, Brantford, Cayuga, and Port Maitland. One Fergus man told Turtle Island News “I think this is such a good cause, more needs to be done and sooner.” Participants walked a total of about 4-5 kilometres a day with social gatherings taking place at stops along the route. At each meeting point Six Nations culture was celebrated with music, educational theatrical performances, and keynote addresses on the significance of the Haldimand Tract. The 1784…

