National News
ticker

Senator digging into delay of residential school records says there’s a `disconnect’ between witnesses

September 29, 2023 32 views

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An Alberta senator who sits on the Standing Senate Committee on Indigenous Peoples says oblates who are still alive and who worked at residential schools are “living archives” and should consider sharing their knowledge with Indian residential school survivors. The idea was put forward last night by independent Senator Karen Sorenson as the Senate committee met to hear from representatives of OMI Lacombe Canada and Deschatelets-NDC Archives. The testimony was part of the committee’s study on entities and organizations that have not yet released all records relating to children who attended Indian residential schools. “I’m really struggling a lot with the fact that we have living personnel who, frankly, are living archives and those people must have very valuable information. We have residential…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NAN Grand Chief pens Open Letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

September 29, 2023 27

September 29, 2023                              THUNDER BAY, ON: Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler has issued…

Read more
National News

Midland council vows to return water access for Truth and Reconciliation Day

September 29, 2023 25

By Derek Howard Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day (today), Midland…

Read more