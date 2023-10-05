National News
Quebec slow to improve public services for Indigenous people, says ombudsman

October 5, 2023 24 views

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud THE CANADIAN PRESS MONTREAL- The Quebec government has failed to implement most of the recommendations in a landmark report that found Indigenous people suffered systemic discrimination when accessing public services, the province’s ombudsman said Wednesday. Quebec has fully implemented just 11 of the 142 recommendations made in 2019 by retired judge Jacques Viens, while another 34 are in progress, ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd said. But there have not been any “satisfactory outcomes” related to 96 recommendations, he found, while one still remains under analysis. “Four years after the (Viens) Commission tabled its report, this is obviously below expectations,” Dowd told reporters in Val-d’Or, Que., as he presented his report on the implementation of those recommendations. Dowd found that progress suffered because the province doesn’t have an overall strategy to…

