Magnetawan First Nation Launches Mobile Communications App For Member Notifications

MAGNETAWAN FIRST NATION, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2023 – — The Chief and Council of Magnetawan First Nation have released a new mobile application to help connect their members to administration, services, and resources. The official Magnetawan First Nation app is designed for members to stay informed of community news and events, regardless of whether they live on or off-reserve, and to enable private and secure communications between app users and the administration office. “Staying connected to our members who live off-reserve can be difficult; a mobile app gives our communications department an additional tool for time-sensitive notifications where something like Facebook or a newsletter isn’t an ideal solution,” said Chief Lloyd Myke. The Communikit platform on which the Magnetawan First Nation app runs on is the first of its kind in…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice