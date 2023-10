Takeout in the Boonies owner forced to close shop due to rising food costs

By Roisin Cullen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local favourite First Nations eatery Takeout in the Boonies is no more, says its owner, citing the rising cost of food as a major factor. Located an hour out of Pemberton down the In-Shuck-ch/Lillooet Lake Road, the business was the brainchild of Christina Smith, who has had a passion for great-tasting food from a young age. Smith was selling freshly made pizzas and bannock from her home, providing a takeout option to the locals of St’at’imc territory and workers travelling through the area. The business recently made it to the semi-finals of the Pow Wow Pitch for Indigenous entrepreneurs, and picked up an honourable mention after making a significant impression on the judges. Smith said her business was born of a love of…



