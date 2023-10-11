National News
New Manitoba NDP government may not be climate’s best friend

October 11, 2023

By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A newly elected Manitoba NDP government doesn’t necessarily mean good outcomes for the environment, an Indigenous climate advocate says. Continued pressure will be needed to keep the NDP honest and accountable with their environmental platforms, said Daniel Gladu Kanu, director of the Lake Winnipeg Indigenous Collective, an organization working to restore Lake Winnipeg through an Indigenous framework. Kanu is pushing for the party to refine its 15-point environmental platform, which he says lacks detail, specifically on climate policies. The Progressive Conservatives had run a negative campaign that ceded both the environment and reconciliation to the NDP, “so much so that the NDP didn’t really have to speak to it,” he explained. “They really could just run on the fact that people assumed they…

