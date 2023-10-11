National News
ticker

UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Kitchi-Meegwetch Wab Kinew

October 11, 2023 22 views

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com I am feeling a little better about the state of democracy these days thanks to the election of Wab Kinew as Canada’s first Anishinabe Premier. He was elected recently with a majority government in Manitoba. So, congratulations to Wab and his New Democratic Party team and as well thanks to all those members of the voting public who chose to make their decision based on values that have to do with social democratic ideals of sharing, openness, tolerance and caring for everyone, the environment and the future of our planet. The fact that he has promised to save and enhance the public health care system is a bonus. The main reason I am so happy about this win for the NDP is because this was not…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Manitoba Premier Elect Wab Kinew is surrounded by family as he makes history as Canada’s first Indigenous premier. (CP Photo)
Local News

Manitoba Premier Elect Wab Kinew’s historic win

October 11, 2023 8

Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba’s top political office By Steve Lambert THE…

Read more
Amber Silversmith spoke about how to move forward with services and help as they remembered local women killed in violence. (Photo by Lisa Iesse)
Local News

Six Nations marks MMIWG2S Day of Action

October 11, 2023 13

By Lisa Iesse Writer Six Nations Families of MMIGW2S are in the beginning stages of working…

Read more