UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Kitchi-Meegwetch Wab Kinew

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com I am feeling a little better about the state of democracy these days thanks to the election of Wab Kinew as Canada’s first Anishinabe Premier. He was elected recently with a majority government in Manitoba. So, congratulations to Wab and his New Democratic Party team and as well thanks to all those members of the voting public who chose to make their decision based on values that have to do with social democratic ideals of sharing, openness, tolerance and caring for everyone, the environment and the future of our planet. The fact that he has promised to save and enhance the public health care system is a bonus. The main reason I am so happy about this win for the NDP is because this was not…



