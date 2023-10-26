National News
Compensation lauded, but much work left to fix First Nations child services: AMC chief

October 26, 2023 55 views

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Manitoba’s First Nations leaders celebrate news that a federal court approved a multi-billion dollar on-reserve child-welfare services settlement, but warn there’s still plenty of work to be done. “This approval does represent to all Canadians that the federal government and the federal court acknowledge the suffering endured by First Nations, and that is part of Canada’s colonial and racist legacy,” Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said in a Wednesday media release. The Assembly of First Nations and the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society first launched a human-rights complaint in 2007 regarding what they said was “long-standing underfunding of the on-reserve First Nations Child and Family Services system.” In 2016, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal found that the…

