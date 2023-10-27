National News
ticker

Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis

October 27, 2023 60 views

TORONTO- Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories. Cat Lake First Nation Chief Russell Wesley says nearly 40 per cent of his community are part of a mental wellness program, but they need more help. He says the health-care system is failing his First Nation, which he says is dealing with an increase in suicides and overdose deaths. The Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority that serves 33 First Nations declared a state of emergency in September after analyzing data that shows an alarming rise in self harm. New Democrat deputy leader Sol Mamakwa has tabled a motion in the Ontario legislature with the First Nations’ support asking the government to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says renewable powered grid by 2035 ‘fantasy thinking’

October 27, 2023 53

CALGARY- Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told delegates at a climate conference in Calgary on Thursday that…

Read more
National News

AFN chief warns lawyers may ‘take advantage’ of child welfare settlement recipients

October 27, 2023 54

 By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The interim national chief of the Assembly of First…

Read more