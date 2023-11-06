National News
First Nations appearing at standing committee come out hard against Metis self governance legislation

November 6, 2023 48 views

 By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter First Nations chiefs and administrators from Ontario west to Alberta told the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs to scrap proposed legislation that would recognize Metis governments in three provinces. The previous week, the standing committee had heard from leaders of the Metis Nations of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario who asserted that Bill C-53, an act that would recognize their governments, dealt only with internal governance and did not relate to land or resources. “You cannot have self-government without the land,” Chief Greg Desjarlais of Frog Lake First Nation in Treaty 6 territory in Alberta told the standing committee on Tuesday. “The title of the Bill says it’s to give effect to treaties with those governments,” said Jason Batise, executive director of…

