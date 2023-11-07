National News
ticker

Indigenous men imprisoned for 18 years for Alaska murder settle for $5M after vacated conviction

November 7, 2023 24 views

By Becky Bohrer THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Three of the four Indigenous men who served 18 years in prison for a murder conviction in Alaska that was ultimately vacated will receive a total of nearly $5 million in a settlement confirmed by the city of Fairbanks on Monday. The convictions of the so-called Fairbanks Four in the 1997 death of Fairbanks teenager John Hartman were vacated in 2015 after a key state witness recanted testimony and following a weeks-long hearing reexamining the case that raised the possibility others had killed Hartman. The men, George Frese, Eugene Vent, Marvin Roberts and Kevin Pease, argued that an agreement that led to their release in which they agreed not to sue was not legally binding because they were coerced. The men also maintained there…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. Indigenous leaders lobby for transition from open net salmon farms

November 7, 2023 8

OTTAWA- An alliance of British Columbia Indigenous leaders is calling on the federal government to stand…

Read more
National News

Woman missing from B.C. First Nation along Highway of Tears found dead

November 7, 2023 42

VANDERHOOF, B.C.- A woman who disappeared from a First Nations community in central British Columbia last…

Read more