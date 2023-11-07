National News
Indigenous soldiers determined to carry on family legacies

November 7, 2023 35 views

By Jamin Mike THE CANADIAN PRESS Indigenous Peoples have been part of Canada’s military history dating back to the War of 1812, when it’s estimated more than 10,000 First Nations people fought. More than 7,000 Indigenous people later served in the First and Second World Wars and the Korean War. Many continue to serve today. Wednesday is National Aboriginal Veterans Day, which was first observed in Winnipeg in 1994. The Canadian Press spoke with three Indigenous soldiers about why they enlisted: Wendy Jocko, 63, from Pikwakanagan First Nation in Ontario  Jocko hails from generations of Canadian soldiers. The first was Constant Pinesi, an influential grand chief of the Algonquins, who fought with the British during the War of 1812. “It has been said that if it wasn’t for Indigenous warriors,…

