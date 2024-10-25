Grassy Narrows elects its first female chief

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter GRASSY NARROWS – There’s a new chief in the Asubpeeschoseewagong First Nation, better known as Grassy Narrows, And, for the first time since introduction of the band system, the new chief is a woman. Sherry Ackabee won against longstanding incumbent Rudy Turtle in the race for the Anishinaabe community’s top job, winning on Monday by a slim margin. Ackabee edged Turtle by a margin of 10 votes, 109 to 99, in an election that also had other candidates for chief. “My priorities are to work with the community,” Ackabee told Newswatch in a conference call with her councillors in the room. “And, you know, I find the children are a very important part of the community, and so are the elders. Everybody is…
Related Posts
Biden at last visits Indian Country, where he will apologize for 150-year-old boarding school policy
October 25, 2024 19
PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden is using his long-promised first presidential visit to Indian Country…
Fort France town council loses second councillor with Olson resignation
October 25, 2024 19
By Ken Kellar Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fort Frances town council has lost another sitting councillor,…