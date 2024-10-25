Grassy Narrows elects its first female chief

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter GRASSY NARROWS – There’s a new chief in the Asubpeeschoseewagong First Nation, better known as Grassy Narrows, And, for the first time since introduction of the band system, the new chief is a woman. Sherry Ackabee won against longstanding incumbent Rudy Turtle in the race for the Anishinaabe community’s top job, winning on Monday by a slim margin. Ackabee edged Turtle by a margin of 10 votes, 109 to 99, in an election that also had other candidates for chief. “My priorities are to work with the community,” Ackabee told Newswatch in a conference call with her councillors in the room. “And, you know, I find the children are a very important part of the community, and so are the elders. Everybody is…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice