Veterinarian and team come to northern FirstNation

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter EABAMET LAKE – Chief Solomon Atlookan says he’s always had a dog in his life. Nowadays, that special canine is his daughter’s chocolate lab, named Domi after a retired NHL player. But veterinary services have historically been hard to come by in their home community, 300 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. And so the Eabametoong First Nation chief was happy to see the Matawa Animal Services pilot project come to his Ojibwe community. From Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 176 animals were seen by a veterinarian, 97 were spayed or neutered, 79 had wellness exams and 348 got vaccinated. In addition, 40 dogs were transferred to adoption agencies – an important measure as the First Nation tries to control its animal population, according…



