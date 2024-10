Canada wide warrant issued for federal offender serving time for Sexual Interference conviction

Roy Rogers Crawford BRANTFORD, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is seeking the public’s help in locating a federal offender convicted of Sexual Interference charges now wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant after breaching his Statutory Release. Roy Rogers CRAWFORD is serving a five year six months and 15 days sentence for Sexual Interference Person Under 16 years of age and Luring a Child Under 16 years of age He is described as male Caucasian, 44, 5’8” (173cm), 150 lbs (68 kgs) with black hair and green eyes and usually has facial hair. Rogers has the several Tattoos; Left Forearm – Mom and Dad Left Hand – Snake Head Left Index finger – L Left Middle finger – O Left Ring Finger – V Left…



