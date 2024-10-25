National News
Ontario’s highest court sides with young activists, paves way for reexamination of Ford’s climate policies

October 25, 2024 3 views

By Anushka Yadav Local Journalism Intiative Reporter Because of seven young environmental activists and their sheer determination, Ontario’s lower court will have to reconsider whether the Doug Ford PC government’s policies have increased emissions, in breach of Charter rights that protect their safety. “I’m feeling really great. I also feel like it hasn’t fully set in yet…because it’s been so long,” Beze Gray, one of the appellants, told The Pointer. Growing up, Gray, an Aamjiwnaang First Nationsmember, was taught by elders to think of the seven generations who lived before and the next seven generations who will live in the future, when making decisions. This deeply ingrained Indigenous value which had helped protect the land and air and water for thousands of years was under threat as they witnessed the…

