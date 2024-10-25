National News
Fort France town council loses second councillor with Olson resignation

October 25, 2024 3 views

By Ken Kellar Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fort Frances town council has lost another sitting councillor, the second resignation to rock council so far this term. Former councillor Mandi Olson announced her resignation in a letter posted to Facebook on Friday, October 18, 2024. The resignation was officially accepted by Town of Fort Frances municipal clerk Gabrielle Lecuyer on Monday, October 21, 2024. Olson marks the second councillor to resign their position during this most recent term of council, which began in November 2022. Former councillor David Kircher resigned in May 2024, and Kaleb Firth was subsequently appointed to council to fill that vacancy. In her letter, Olson noted the decision to resign as a councillor was “not easy,” but stemmed from challenges she encountered at the council table regarding…

