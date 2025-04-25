National News
Premier, Dehcho leaders discuss land claim and community safety

April 25, 2025 65 views

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Premier R.J. Simpson met with Dehcho leaders in Yellowknife to discuss progress on negotiations and growing concerns about the territory’s drug crisis. The three-day Dehcho First Nations meeting at the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre was triggered by drug-related shootings in Fort Providence last month. Dehcho Grand Chief Herb Norwegian said this week’s discussion was organized to find solutions for drugs and violence affecting residents. “The trauma, the mental health stuff that’s going on in the communities, it seems to re-escalate,” Norwegian said. Noting that public safety remains a key priority for the territory, Simpson said there is a need for partnerships with Indigenous governments. The premier said the GNWT has taken steps to support law enforcement over the past year…

