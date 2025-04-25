Two found guilty of first-degree murder in death of OPP officer

CAYUGA, ON- Six and a half hours after the jury began deliberating two people were found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer. A jury returned its verdicts for Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry just after 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, about six-and-a-half hours after they began deliberations. Constable Greg Pierzchala was fatally shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while he was responding to what seemed to be a routine call about a vehicle in a ditch on Indian Line near Hagersville, Ont. Pierzchala was 28-years-old and had just learned that morning that he had successfully completed his probationary period with the OPP’s Haldimand County detachment. McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry were charged with first-degree murder in his death. Both pleaded not guilty. The trial began on March…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice