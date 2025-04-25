National News
ticker

Two found guilty of first-degree murder in death of OPP officer

April 25, 2025 72 views

CAYUGA, ON- Six and a half hours after the jury began deliberating two people were found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer. A jury returned its verdicts for Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry just after 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, about six-and-a-half hours after they began deliberations. Constable Greg Pierzchala was fatally shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while he was responding to what seemed to be a routine call about a vehicle in a ditch on Indian Line near Hagersville, Ont. Pierzchala was 28-years-old and had just learned that morning that he had successfully completed his probationary period with the OPP’s Haldimand County detachment. McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry were charged with first-degree murder in his death. Both pleaded not guilty. The trial began on March…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Local candidates’ roundtable focused on environment and First Nations’ issues

April 25, 2025 58

By David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca Last evening, April 23, candidates in the Nipissing-Timiskaming…

Read more
National News

Premier, Dehcho leaders discuss land claim and community safety

April 25, 2025 66

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Premier R.J. Simpson met with Dehcho leaders…

Read more