Poilievre campaigning in Conservative-safe ridings as election nears

April 25, 2025 61 views

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is campaigning in what polls suggest are Conservative-safe ridings today as election day approaches. Poilievre is set to begin his day in Saskatoon, where he will hold a press conference, before holding a rally in Nanoose Bay, B.C., in the evening. Recent polls suggest that ridings in both Saskatoon and the Nanaimo area, which includes Nanoose Bay, are leaning Conservative. Liberal Leader Mark Carney has a busy day in Ontario, beginning with a press conference and visiting a small business in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. He is later set to participate in the virtual Assembly of First Nations forum, meet with community members in Georgetown, hold a meet and greet in Cambridge and hold a rally in London. Polls suggest that most ridings in Ontario are…

