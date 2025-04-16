Local News
Six Nations Elected Council has received $115 mllion from OLG

April 16, 2025 162 views
Six Nations Gaming Commission members Melanie Bomberry Fred Dolittle, Trevor Bomberry, chair Mark Hill. and Councillor Greg Frazier attended a recent gaming conference in San Diego.(Posted photo)

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations is being warned it may want to dial down the rhetoric about its gaming ambitions before the province decides to step in and shut it down. The warning came from Steve Williams, Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership (OFNLP) representative. Williams was making a presentation to Six Nations Elected Council’s General Finance meeting on the OFNLP funds when he broached the topic. He said he knows Six Nations has ambitions when it comes to gaming and if SNEC wants that to come to fruition, they need to keep it to themselves. “I know you want your own casino,” Williams said. During Williams’ presentation he also told SNEC Six Nations has received $115 million from the fund since the 2008 Ontario First Nations Gaming Revenue Sharing…

